Girls' Generation's Sooyoung opens up her own YouTube channel!

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung has opened up her own YouTube channel!
In her introductory video, Sooyoung reveals aspects of her work and daily life under the caption "I'll quietly tell you my story," and "My new looks that has never been shown in anywhere! (Not even on TV, Instagram, or interviews) It’s coming, never miss it!" So far, the Girls' Generation member's channel Sootory has 4.4K subscribers.
Check out Sooyoung's intro video above!
