'TMI News' predicted Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's compatibility.
Eyes have been on Kang Daniel and Jihyo ever since they revealed they were in a relationship after Dispatch caught them on a date this past August, and on September 11, Mnet's 'TMI News' reported on the couple's alleged compatibility.
According to one fortune teller and physiognomy expert, "Kang Daniel has a face shaped like a pentagon, which embodies fire, and Jihyo has a round face, which indicates water. They'll be drawn to each other, and they'll also provoke each other. They'll have fun as their dating relationship will be like a sudden blaze."
What do you think about the fortune teller's prediction?
1
3
Posted by35 minutes ago
'TMI News' predicts Kang Daniel & TWICE Jihyo's compatibility
'TMI News' predicted Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's compatibility.
1 3,909 Share 25% Upvoted
Log in to comment