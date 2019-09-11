'TMI News' predicts Kang Daniel & TWICE Jihyo's compatibility

'TMI News' predicted Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's compatibility.



Eyes have been on Kang Daniel and Jihyo ever since they revealed they were in a relationship after Dispatch caught them on a date this past August, and on September 11, Mnet's 'TMI News' reported on the couple's alleged compatibility.



According to one fortune teller and physiognomy expert, "Kang Daniel has a face shaped like a pentagon, which embodies fire, and Jihyo has a round face, which indicates water. They'll be drawn to each other, and they'll also provoke each other. They'll have fun as their dating relationship will be like a sudden blaze."



What do you think about the fortune teller's prediction?

