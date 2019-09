CNBLUE's Jungshin is celebrating his 28th birthday with fans while serving his compulsory military service.



"Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday," he wrote in an Instagram post on September 15 KST. "Please be happy and healthy, everyone!"



Accompanying the message was a recent image of him in his army uniform, complete with a buzzed haircut and his helmet tucked under his arm.



Meanwhile, Jungshin began as an active duty solider in July.

Check out his Instagram post below!