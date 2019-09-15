Sandara Park and Momoland's JooE show close friendship in adorable photos from Myanmar

JooE and Sandara Park are currently shooting SBS's 'My Music Teacher, Mingalarbar' together in Myanmar!



On September 15, a photo of the two stars together were shared through Momoland's official Instagram account, captioned with a cute "I really like Dara unnie."



In the image, the two are smiling while posing for the camera with a glimpse of a beautiful Myanmar landscape behind them.



Fans responded positively to the pairing, leaving comments such as "I really praise their friendship," "I love this duo," and "JooE has really lost a lot of weight. She looks good!"

Later that day, Sandara took to her own Instagram to share images of her not only with JooE, but the rest of the 'My Music Teacher, Mingalarbar' cast.





"Beautiful sunset of Bagan, Myanmar with my new friends," she wrote.



Meanwhile, JooE and Sandara first met while filming MBC's 'Real Men 300.'

Check out the Instagram posts below!