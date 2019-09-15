Sevnteen drops some behind-the-scenes photos with just 1 day to go until comeback

Seventeen has dropped some behind-the-scenes cuts!

The boys will be coming back with their 3rd full album 'An Ode'. The album features 11 songs, including title song "Fear", "HIT", "Lie Again", "Let Me Hear You Say", "247" (performance team song), "Second Life" (vocal team song), "Network Love" (Joshua, Jun, The8, Vernon), "Back It Up" (hip hop team song), "Lucky", "Snap Shoot", and the Korean version of "Happy Ending".

Check out all the photos below and get ready for their comeback on the 16th.



