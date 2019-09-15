10

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sevnteen drops some behind-the-scenes photos with just 1 day to go until comeback

AKP STAFF

Seventeen has dropped some behind-the-scenes cuts!

The boys will be coming back with their 3rd full album 'An Ode'. The album features 11 songs, including title song "Fear", "HIT", "Lie Again", "Let Me Hear You Say", "247" (performance team song), "Second Life" (vocal team song), "Network Love" (Joshua, Jun, The8, Vernon), "Back It Up" (hip hop team song), "Lucky", "Snap Shoot", and the Korean version of "Happy Ending".

Check out all the photos below and get ready for their comeback on the 16th.


  1. Seventeen
5 1,224 Share 71% Upvoted

1

Mollyewa52 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

I mean they look very handsome in those suits. Seventeen really works very hard. And the group consists of very talented men and an amazing leader. I hope that they become more popular

Share

1

dru4sf9319 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Sevnteen? lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, V, Jungkook, Jimin
BTS Maknae Line teasing fans with their tweets
5 hours ago   5   16,478
Red Velvet, Seulgi, Sunmi
Seulgi showcases her love for Sunmi again
2 hours ago   1   4,432
misc.
'Inkigayo' won't be airing today
3 hours ago   1   2,018
BTS, V, Jungkook, Jimin
BTS Maknae Line teasing fans with their tweets
5 hours ago   5   16,478

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND