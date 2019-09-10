'YouTube Korea' teases new original series featuring TVXQ & Super Junior's bromance travel adventures!

Longtime friends and co-workers TVXQ and Super Junior will be traveling together for a new 'YouTube Original' series!

On September 10, 'YouTube Korea' dropped a series of spoiler teaser images to excite fans ahead of TVXQ x Super Junior's upcoming "bromantic" travel adventure series. First, the teasers began by hinting at the filming location, then went on to reveal close-up shots of the traveling members' hands, asking fans if they could guess the members only by their hands!

Finally, in the last spoiler image featuring a group selca of the members, 'YouTube Korea' revealed the faces of Super Junior members Eunhyuk, Shindong, Leeteuk, and Donghae, as well as TVXQ's Yunho and Changmin.

According to fans, the above Super Junior and TVXQ members were recently seen filming for this particular series in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Are you excited for some TVXQ x Super Junior bromance? Look out for more information on this new series, premiering on October 9!