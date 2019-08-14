Yeri is a goddess in individual teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'

Red Velvet is serving up some serious looks for their impending comeback album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2'.

Yeri is the latest member to release her teaser images, and it's easy to say that she's rocking the concept. Her delicate and doll-like features are definitely accentuated by the warm pink tones. The group's stylists are often given a hard time for their styling choices, but they definitely deserve praise for this shoot.

Check out the rest of the beautiful images below. What do you think of this concept so far?