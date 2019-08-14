Target tease single album 'S the P: Story the Planet' with album cover

Target have signaled their comeback with the album cover of their upcoming single album 'S the P: Story the Planet'.
As you can see below, it looks like Target will be returning with a dark concept, but there aren't any more details so far. This marks their first comeback since 'M the M' and their title track "Beautiful" this past April.
Stay tuned for updates!
