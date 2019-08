Woollim Entertainment is definitely heightening anticipations with mysterious teaser images indicating the formation of a new project group. The label recently revealed the start of 'W Project 4' which many fans believe to be a new boy group. Given that Woollim Entertainment manages a number of trainees who gained popularity on 'Produce X 101', fans are excited by the idea of a new boy group.

Check out the teaser above. What do you think W Project 4 is?