X1 is making one of the most sought after debuts this year, and the group is ready to release their first mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'.

Son Dongpyo is the latest member to release his teaser images, and his unique and delicate visuals really shine in the two concept images. He successfully takes on innocent and charismatic looks while showing off the charm that got him into the top 11 of the show.

Are you excited for X1's comeback?