BTS might be taking their first vacation since debut, but it seems like they miss their fans and are giving updates when they can!

V uploaded a video on the group's official Twitter page with the caption 'good morning' on August 14. He seems to be in a great mood as he grooves to a song in the car.

It seems like the members are enjoying their time of rest and restoration but want to keep in touch with their fans as well! Are you missing BTS while they're on hiatus?