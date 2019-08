According to reports on August 30, project group X1 of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' will be making a guest appearance on MBC FM's 'Idol Radio'.

This will likely mark X1's major broadcasting station debut after the release of their debut mini album 'Quantum Leap' back on August 27. X1's 'Idol Radio' guest appearance is scheduled for next week on September 5.

Meanwhile, X1's label is still discussing the boys' appearances on major broadcasting station music programs.