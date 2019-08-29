Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Former EXO member Kris alleged spotted holding hands on a date with a mystery female

Former EXO member and C-Pop artist Kris Wu is becoming a hot topic on Chinese online communities, after allegedly being spotted holding hands on a date with a mystery female!

A photo of what appears to be Kris and the unknown female holding hands quickly spread via Chinese portals including Weibo, and media outlets reported, "Kris is wrapped up in dating rumors with a nameless, mystery woman." When reporters attempted to contact Kris's label, his representatives were unavailable. 

Meanwhile, C-netizens have identified the woman in the photo as a freshman college student at Beijing Film Academy, preparing for her debut as an actress. 

