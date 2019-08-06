6 K-Beauty Must-Haves from Korea's No.1 Health & Beauty Store, OLIVE YOUNG Global!

The best K-beauty items are available at OLIVE YOUNG Global online with the discounted prices. Regardless of where you are in the world, you can also be a part of the K-beauty revolution and give yourself an idol level beauty boost that will make you feel self-confident as you flaunt your look. You can get your hands on some of these amazing K-beauty best-selling products before they sell out!

Korea's no.1 health and beauty store OLIVE YOUNG Global is currently having a jaw-dropping SALE! Below are just a few of OLIVE YOUNG Global's world-famous products including skincare, makeup, and healthcare items, available for a discounted price you won't want to miss! Sale runs from Aug. 29 to Sep. 5 with up to 60% off on most of its beauty items.



We recommend these 6 beauty products that will give your skin a major beauty boost. Take a look :







1. BOTANIC HEAL boH Derma Intensive Cica Panthenol Ampoule 30mL (Cream 15 + Foam 50)

Redness and dry skin are definitely something that this powerful ampoule can eliminate in a flash. This concentrated ampoule is chock full with Panthenol, which helps repair damge, and has the capability of improving your hydration and overall texture. The consistency of this product is also very light so you don't have to worry about it weighing down your skin.



2. goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Serum 30ml

This hypoallergenic vitamin serum is 70% tangerine and it was directly extracted from nature. The clear serum is gel like and absorbs easily into skin to give a fresh and moisturizing look.





3. ILLIYOON Ceramide Ato Lotion 350ML

Scentless and containing natural ingredients, this lotion has passed numerous hypoallergenic tests and can be used on your face and body. The light and fresh product can supplement your daily skincare routine by stabilizing your skin texture and condition.



4. colorgram:TOK Milk Bling Shadow

This liquid type eyeshadow was made to stay, on your face and in the industry! Smudge free and bright eye shadow is a perfect way to make a subtle but glittery statement on an everyday make up look, and this product is all the rage with celebrities as well!



5. ROUNDA’ROUND Green Tea Mist Toner 200 mL

This toner contains 87% green tea extract and is the best item to give your skin some genuine care. By misting your face with this toner, you can boost your complexion or give your skin a little extra hydration before putting on your make up.

6. ROUND A`ROUND Greentea Cica Sun Lotion 100ml

Sun screen is a staple in K-beauty and this one can effectively block harmful UV rays from penetrating your skin and is suitable to even the most sensitive of skin types. Containing both green tea and pennyworth, this product calms your skin and doesn't weigh your face down due to its light texture.

[Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Olive Young.]