Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

TWICE confirm MV filming this week, Mina's participation undecided

AKP STAFF

TWICE have confirmed their music video filming for this week.

On August 8, reports revealed the girl group would be making a comeback soon, and JYP Entertainment responded, "TWICE is filming a music video on the 9th. It's true they're preparing for a comeback, but the exact timing has not been decided yet. It'll be officially announced once it's been confirmed."


However, Mina's participation wasn't discussed. As previously reported, Mina is currently suffering from anxiety issues.

Stay tuned for updates. 

WinterIsComing72 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

I don't want a comeback without Mina, JYP let them rest

16

Decallogs44 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Based on the activity, the process of recording, and the choreography may have been completed, because the MV is usually produced when that things are done.

This CB might have been planned in early 2019, before Mina suffered from anxiety issues, either they actually had delayed the CB for the purpose of Mina's recovery or maybe re-arranging the schedule was not a wise move here because it would interfere with other schedules that had been made.

I don't even know about Mina's condition right now, because JYPE doesn't give us any updates about her health.

As i am happy with this CB, considering the condition of members who (as far as i know) have not yet recovered, make me feel uneasy. But if somehow the process continues, when this CB comes out, as one of the fans, I will support them.

