TWICE confirm MV filming this week, Mina's participation undecided

TWICE have confirmed their music video filming for this week.



On August 8, reports revealed the girl group would be making a comeback soon, and JYP Entertainment responded, "TWICE is filming a music video on the 9th. It's true they're preparing for a comeback, but the exact timing has not been decided yet. It'll be officially announced once it's been confirmed."



However, Mina's participation wasn't discussed. As previously reported, Mina is currently suffering from anxiety issues.



Stay tuned for updates.