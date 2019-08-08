Yang Hyun Suk under suspicion of gambling overseas

Yang Hyun Suk is under suspicion of gambling overseas.



On August 8, the Seoul Regional Police Intellectual Crimes Task Force cleared up reports of the former YG Entertainment's charges, stating, "We were given information, so we started an inside investigation. He has not been booked."



Earlier today, reports alleged Yang Hyun Suk had gambled a total of 1.3 billion Won ($1,074,066.50 USD) overseas, which is illegal for Korean citizens who can face up to 3 years in prison for overseas gambling.



Stay tuned for updates.