Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Yang Hyun Suk under suspicion of gambling overseas

AKP STAFF

Yang Hyun Suk is under suspicion of gambling overseas.

On August 8, the Seoul Regional Police Intellectual Crimes Task Force cleared up reports of the former YG Entertainment's charges, stating, "We were given information, so we started an inside investigation. He has not been booked."


Earlier today, reports alleged Yang Hyun Suk had gambled a total of 1.3 billion Won ($1,074,066.50 USD) overseas, which is illegal for Korean citizens who can face up to 3 years in prison for overseas gambling.

Stay tuned for updates. 

Rion_kun65 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

I don't understand how can you forbid people from doing things in other countries that are legal there. Those type of laws in Korea are really stupid.

Violetta123282 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

'Stay tuned for updates'... Yeah... No.

Share

