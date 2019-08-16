Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej

Goo Hye Sun says husband Ahn Jae Hyun tried to run away after their first kiss

Goo Hye Sun revealed her husband Ahn Jae Hyun tried to run away after their first kiss.

During filming for the upcoming episode of 'My Little Old Boy', Goo Hye Sun revealed she and Ahn Jae Hyun had their first kiss in a car when they started dating. The actress further revealed that when she got more forward with skinship, he yelled, "You've gone crazy," and even tried to escape the car.  

She also shared a hilarious story about meeting her mother-in-law in an unexpected location. 

SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' airs on Sundays at 9:05PM KST.

She_her_her209 pts 33 seconds ago 0
33 seconds ago

He was playing hard to get!!

