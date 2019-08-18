Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS to reportedly collaborate with 'Centre Pompidou' in France

BTS is reportedly collaborating with the Centre Pompidou in France.

On August 18, reports revealed the French culture and leisure building complex offered an art museum for BTS to visit and film on location. The Centre Pompidou building complex is a historical building in Paris, France with architectural and artistic meaning visited by around 5 million people a year.

According to reports, the Centre Pompidou opened part of its building to BTS this past June when they held their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' concert at the Stade de France. It's said the complex offered to open its rooftop and other areas in the future for BTS to film music videos and take social media photos. The offer is reportedly being negotiated between the Centre Popimdou and Big Hit Entertainment.

RM previously posted photos of himself in front of the complex building with the message, "Hello, Paris."

