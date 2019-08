The Boyz have released a glittery tracklist for their upcoming 4th mini album, 'DreamLike'!

The mini album will contain 6 tracks total including title trac "D.D.D" as well as "Water", "Complete Me", "Summer Time", "Going High", and "Daydream". Ahead of their full album release next week on August 19 at 6 PM KST, The Boyz will be releasing even more teasers including an album highlight medley, MV teaser, and more, so stay tuned!