Times idols accidentally gave fans spoilers

Entertainment companies try as hard as they can to hide comeback songs before their official release. Sometimes, idols simply cannot contain their excitement and end up accidentally giving fans spoilers on live broadcasts! Check out some of the most hilarious times when idols spoiled their comebacks without even realizing it.

GOT7’s Youngjae

During one of their V Live broadcasts, Youngjae accidentally sang the first line of their title track “Fly.” Mark’s reaction to Youngjae’s spoiler is simply priceless!

TWICE’s Mina

In February 2017, Mina strictly stated that she would never give spoilers regarding TWICE’s upcoming “Knock Knock” comeback. Not too long afterward, however, she let the main choreography for the chorus of the song slip away!

BTS’ RM

Not too long ago in June, RM and Jimin joined fans on V Live. While talking about their upcoming plans, RM accidentally told fans that “Spine Breaker” would be on the set list for the show happening later that month!

EXO’s Kai

When EXO’s Kai held a live stream on his Instagram account, he revealed several lines of “Love Shot,” which was unreleased at the time. As he sang the main chorus, you can even hear a shocked gasp from someone else in the car!

NCT 127’s Jaehyun

On ‘Successful Fan,’ NCT 127’s Jaehyun spoiled a dance move for fans. The other members’ reactions are simply priceless, especially Mark’s total panic!

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

In one of his V Lives, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan spoiled a song that wasn’t even his own! He imitated DK, who collaborated with Yang Da Il to produce “A Piece of You.” When Jeonghan released his mistake, he immediately froze up in shock!

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

For their 3-year debut anniversary, MAMAMOO held a special V Live broadcast with fans. Just five minutes into the live stream, Hwasa revealed one of the songs “Finally,” from the unreleased trackless for “Purple.”

A.C.E.’s Donghun

V Live is just the place for spoilers. As members discussed upcoming promotions, Donghun casually released the melody line for “5tar.” The members hilariously scrambled to cover his mouth and even physically remove him from the room!