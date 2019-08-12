Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

UP10TION invite you into their 'Space' in first group image for comeback

UP10TION have unveiled their first group teaser photo for their comeback album, 'The Moment of Illusion'.

The warm, classy group teaser is the 'Space' version of UP10TION's upcoming comeback concept theme. The album will revolve around 3 concept themes - 'Space', 'Star', and 'Constellation'. 

Meanwhile, UP10TION will be promoting as 8-members for 'The Moment of Illusion' with Lee Jin Hyuk taking time to focus on recuperation and solo promotions after 'Produce X 101', and Kim Woo Seok promoting as a member of X1

UP10TION's newest mini album will be out online this August 22, and offline on August 26. 

teleri1,552 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

Love Up10tion & can't wait for their comeback!

