Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Sung Si Kyung, Yoon Sang & Gummy to feature on music dating variety show 'Fall in Love with Music'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Sung Si Kyung, Yoon Sang, and Gummy are set to feature on the upcoming music dating variety show 'Fall in Love with Music'.



XtvN's 'Fall in Love with Music' will follow two people who only communicate by voice as they meet in person for the first time at their duet performance. The couples who are matched up will perform a duet to compete for the title of 'Best Couple.'



Kyuhyun will be hosting the show, while Yoon Sang, Sung Si Kyung, and Gummy will be featuring as judges and 'Heart Makers', who'll oversee the couples' chemistry and music skills.



The variety show developed by CJ ENM in 2017 has already aired in Vietnam and Malaysia, and versions in America, Australia, Denmark, the UK, and more are also planned.



'Fall in Love with Music' is expected to premiere on September 20 KST.

