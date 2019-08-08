Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 8th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Rocket Punch debuted with "Bim Bam Bum", FANATICS debuted with "Sunday", D1CE made their debut with "Wake Up", Venus made a debut with "Turn Signal", and CIX debuted with "Movie Star". Oh My Girl came back with "Bungee (Fall in Love)", Seventeen returned with "HIT", ITZY came back with "Icy", JBJ95 made a comeback with "Spark", TRCNG made their comeback with "Missing", VERIVERY came back with "Tag Tag Tag", GWSN returned with "Red-Sun (021)", VAV came back with "Give Me More", and Dongkiz made a comeback with "BlockBuster".

As for the winners, ITZY and NCT Dream were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Icy". Congrats to ITZY!

Other artists who performed include Eunha, Pentagon, Nature, KNK, FLASHE, 1TEAM, and Norazo.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


SPECIAL: Eunha


DEBUT: Rocket Punch


DEBUT: FANATICS


DEBUT: D1CE


DEBUT: Venus


DEBUT: CIX



COMEBACK: Oh My Girl


COMEBACK: Seventeen


COMEBACK: ITZY


COMEBACK: JBJ95


COMEBACK: TRCNG


COMEBACK: VERIVERY


COMEBACK: GWSN


COMEBACK: VAV


COMEBACK: Dongkiz



Pentagon


Nature


KNK


FLASHE


1Team


Norazo

janklusse17 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Seventeen slayed like no one else. KINGS!!!

3

Gold_Chilli251 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

A big congrats and hope the ladies receive many more awards 😁🎊🎉🎈🍾

Share

