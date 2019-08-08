ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 8th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Rocket Punch debuted with "Bim Bam Bum", FANATICS debuted with "Sunday", D1CE made their debut with "Wake Up", Venus made a debut with "Turn Signal", and CIX debuted with "Movie Star". Oh My Girl came back with "Bungee (Fall in Love)", Seventeen returned with "HIT", ITZY came back with "Icy", JBJ95 made a comeback with "Spark", TRCNG made their comeback with "Missing", VERIVERY came back with "Tag Tag Tag", GWSN returned with "Red-Sun (021)", VAV came back with "Give Me More", and Dongkiz made a comeback with "BlockBuster".

As for the winners, ITZY and NCT Dream were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Icy". Congrats to ITZY!



Other artists who performed include Eunha, Pentagon, Nature, KNK, FLASHE, 1TEAM, and Norazo.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

SPECIAL: Eunha







==

DEBUT: Rocket Punch







==

DEBUT: FANATICS







==

DEBUT: D1CE







==

DEBUT: Venus







==

DEBUT: CIX









==

COMEBACK: Oh My Girl







==

COMEBACK: Seventeen







==

COMEBACK: ITZY







==

COMEBACK: JBJ95







==

COMEBACK: TRCNG







==

COMEBACK: VERIVERY







==

COMEBACK: GWSN







==

COMEBACK: VAV







==

COMEBACK: Dongkiz









===

Pentagon







==

Nature







==

KNK







==

FLASHE







==

1Team







==

Norazo

===

