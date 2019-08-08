Jay Park, Simon D, GRAY, Code Kunst & Woo Won Jae suit up in 'Signhere' multi-chapter MV

Jay Park, Simon D, GRAY, Code Kunst, and Woo Won Jae have dropped their multi-chapter music video for 'Signhere'.



The MV features chapters of tracks by each of the rappers as they make their way through an upscale hotel and restaurant. Jay Park is the artist behind the first chapter "Signhere", GRAY takes on chapter 2 with "Show Window", Woo Won Jae and Code Kunst are the voices behind the 3rd chapter "Devil", and Simon D takes on the final chapter "Room Type".



The first episode of 'Signhere', a project between network MBN and label AOMG, releases on August 22 KST.

