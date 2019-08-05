Seulong revealed to have played cupid to link Jihyo and Kang Daniel together

Jihyo and Kang Daniel have been swept up in dating rumors and JYP Entertainment has confirmed that the two are officially dating!

It was revealed that the cupid that linked them together is none other than former JYP artist and 2AM member, Seulong!

Seulong and Jihyo were both at JYP while Jihyo was a trainee, and Seulong is said to be a close sunbae that Daniel trusts and admires. Korean news sources have been reporting that Seulong played an important role in connecting the two of them together as they have now been in a relationship for seven months!