Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Rocket Punch reveals highlight medley for debut mini-album 'Pink Punch'

Rocket Punch is ready to make their debut and the songs are the comeback mini-album imply the group is ready to take on a variety of genres for 'Pink Punk'.

The highlight medley showcases songs that are tropical pop, R&B ballads, and mid-tempo dance songs but manages to keep a cohesive feel and guarantees a fun listening experience for fans. The girls have already released an MV teaser for their title track "Bim Bam Bum" and the days to their debut are slowly counting down. Check the medley out above! 

Gold_Chilli190 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Some look pretty cool.

k_kid1,688 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Love is Over and Favorite sounds really good!

