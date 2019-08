EVERGLOW has released their first charismatic teaser image for their second single album 'HUSH'.

The girls are killing it with a powerful concept, each donning tall gladiator heels and earth-toned dresses that accentuate their charisma. Even their album artwork seems to be focusing on ancient Roman elements by showcasing ancient Roman columns and an arch.

What do you think of this concept? The full release will be on August 19.