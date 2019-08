JYPE has confirmed that Jihyo is in a relationship with former Wanna One member, Kang Daniel.





JYPE told Newsen today that Jihyo is indeed in a cordial relationship with Kang Daniel with a brief statement saying,

"Jihyo and Kang Daniel are currently meeting each other with good feelings."

The relationship was first suspected after Dispatch published photographs of the two near Kang Daniel's luxury villa in Hannam-dong in Seoul.

Congratulations to the happy couple!