Serri says Dal Shabet hasn't disbanded + shows off visuals in a photoshoot with 'International bnt'

Dal Shabet member Serri took a seat with 'International bnt' magazine for an interview

Her photoshoot showed off three gorgeous outfits that emphasized Serri's doll like visuals and charm. Serri has currently been promoting her YouTube channel where she talks about her idol life, beauty tips, and more.

Interestingly, Serri stated: "Many people are curious whether Dal Shabet disbanded or not. Although we're not active, we haven't officially disbanded. We know all our individual situations and are cheering each other on. We hope that we can get together like Fin.KL."



Serri also revealed that a Dal Shabet gallery was being prepared, revealing that this was the first time it was announced. She stated: "All 6 of us, including members who left, are planning to gather to host a concert and gallery."



Check out the rest of her photoshoot cuts below. Do you want to see Dal Shabet make a comeback?