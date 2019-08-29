Netizens divided on BTS's decision to hold a fan meeting in Japan given the current political climate

BTS is currently a topic of discussion after announcing that they would be hosting fan meetings in Japan.

Korea is currently in high political tensions with Japan over multiple issues, leading to netizens feeling divided on BTS holding fan meetings in Japan.

Big Hit Entertainment announced on August 23rd that BTS would be hosting the fan meeting through their official Japanese fan club. The fan meeting will be the 5th installation of 'Magic Shop' and will take place from November 23rd to 24th in Chiba as well as December 14th to 15th in Osaka.

After hearing the news, netizens have expressed divided thoughts given the decision. The hashtag #canceltheJapanesefanmeeting has been used to express opposition, stating that the group should know better given the current political tensions between the two countries saying:

"Cancel it if you don't want to get cursed out by not only Korean ARMYs but ARMYs all over the world"

"They're doing it knowing the situation?"

"I'm disappointed by this decision."

"I feel like they're ignoring their fans."



However, there are also many netizens who are on the other side, citing the fact that many other artists besides BTS are promoting in Japan and that's unfair to blame BTS. Netizens have also been stating:

"Art has nothing to do with politics."

"Bring home the Yen, can't hate on that."



"Korea Japanese relations are at their worst, but BTS fans are not just in Korea but all over the world. We should understand their decision."

What do you think of this situation?



