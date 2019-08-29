Whee In releases second prologue video for her upcoming release 'Soar'

Whee In takes hands behind the scenes of her new song "Soar".

Instead of doing typical teasers, Whee In invites fans closer with the intimate prologue videos that show her in the process of making the song as well as hear her explain the meaning behind it.

She talks about her love for music but the difficulties of making an album. We also get to see her do her magic in the recording studio, and she drops some major hints about the song, including the fact that it's a ballad. Her calming voiceover makes the viewer feel like they're sitting across from her while listening to her explain the importance of the song.

