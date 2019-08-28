Former Dal Shabet member Serri spills the tea on idols with two girlfriends, Dispatch deals, and more

Former Dal Shabet member Serri is spilling tea on idol dating in her newest Youtube video. The former idol uploaded the video on August 23 and revealed some interesting new information and some new information on idol dating.

Serri revealed that many idols now date using Instagram DM's and use other methods such as iPads and other tablets to message if they don't have cell phones. She also emphasized the importance of having a car in order to date, and the awkwardness at music shows when two idols had dated and then broken up.

However, Serri reveals the more interesting information towards the middle of the video. She revealed interesting information that Dispatch and celebrities make deals to break dating news. In the case that Dispatch takes pictures of two celebrities dating, they send a deal to the celebrities in question. Serri also spilled the tea about idols who date two people at once, stating that really popular celebrities have both a celebrity girlfriend and a normal girlfriend, calling the idol dating world an 'animal kingdom.'

Many idols have previously made videos about dating life but Serri definitely has an interesting take on it. Check out the interesting video above! What do you think?



