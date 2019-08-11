Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Red Velvet reveals album logo and concept for 'The ReVe Festival Day 2'

Red Velvet has revealed their new album's conceptual logo image.

On August 12 KST, Red Velvet renewed the layout of their official website that now displays these fun graphics of a surreal tropical dessert on ice. The group name has been designed as a roller coaster in the middle, with 'Day 2' written at the end on a flag. Against a pink, galactic backdrop, this fantasy scenery has fans excited for another unique and unusual concept from Red Velvet.

As previously reported, Red Velvet's new comeback will be the second part of 'The ReVe Festival' mini-album trilogy, all set to take place within this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

loh61 pts 4 hours ago 1
4 hours ago

Please let the title track be a velvet concept and an enjoyable song 😫🙏🏾 (No shade to zimzalabim but we know how lots of ppl felt about that song lol)

aaronyan-106 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Excited! I really liked zimzalabim

