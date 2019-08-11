Seventeen teases another comeback with trailer video for 'An Ode 2 : Fear'

Seventeen has released a teaser video announcing a new comeback.
On August 12 KST, the boy group revealed a video entitled 'An Ode 2 : Fear', signalling yet another comeback this year for the month of September. In the video, key words such as '#unchained', 'extraordinary' define the scenes in the clip until it finishes with a short poem verbally delivered by Joshua.
In related news, Seventeen's latest single "HIT" has also reached 10 million views on YouTube, a record set within 6 days after its release.
Are you already excited for another Seventeen comeback? The release of their new installment has been set for September 16. Stay tuned for updates!
