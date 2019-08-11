Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Teaser
Seventeen teases another comeback with trailer video for 'An Ode 2 : Fear'

Seventeen has released a teaser video announcing a new comeback.

On August 12 KST, the boy group revealed a video entitled 'An Ode 2 : Fear', signalling yet another comeback this year for the month of September. In the video, key words such as '#unchained', 'extraordinary' define the scenes in the clip until it finishes with a short poem verbally delivered by Joshua.

In related news, Seventeen's latest single "HIT" has also reached 10 million views on YouTube, a record set within 6 days after its release. 

Are you already excited for another Seventeen comeback? The release of their new installment has been set for September 16. Stay tuned for updates!

They're trying to kill carats.....

AhhhhHhhhhhhh. I'm so excited.

