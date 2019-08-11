Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

#RestWellBTS & #HappyVacationBTS trend worldwide following news of BTS's extended period of rest

ARMYs are celebrating the news of BTS's extended period of rest.

On August 12 KST, fans of BTS took to Twitter and hashtagged '#RestWellBTS' and '#HappyVacationBTS' to write messages in support of BTS's vacation. Just minutes before, Big Hit Entertainment made an official announcement that BTS members was presented with a long-term vacation for the first time since debut.

Fittingly, member J-hope also posted on Twitter an hour before the news: "Rest well, ARMY."

Their exact period of rest has not been disclosed to the public. Instead of mourning the indefinite hiatus of the group, ARMYs grouped together and celebrated the boys' 'well-earned' holiday. In addition, many also warned outsiders and 'sasaengs' to keep out of their vicinity to respect their private space while on vacation.

Check out some of the fan posts below!

