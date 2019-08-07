Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

SM confirms Red Velvet's comeback this month

On August 7, representatives from SM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "It's true that Red Velvet will be making a comeback in mid-August with a new album. Please look forward to it." 

This will mark Red Velvet's first comeback in just 2 months, since the release of 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' in June. Back in June during their comeback showcase, leader Irene informed fans, "'The ReVe Festival' is a three-part series. All three parts will be revealed within the year." 

Be on the lookout for Red Velvet's comeback teasers, coming soon!

Burrito8 pts 2 days ago 2
2 days ago

I hope they choose better styling :eyes:

15

Love__Peace920 pts 2 days ago 4
2 days ago

all i want is SM to hire a better stylish for REDVELVET this time 🙏they has great songs & their B-Sides are amazing 😘common SM it's redvelvet the visuals they got is always hide by your stylish team

not just reveluv we too waiting to hear new music from them 😍

