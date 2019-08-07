SM confirms Red Velvet's comeback this month

On August 7, representatives from SM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "It's true that Red Velvet will be making a comeback in mid-August with a new album. Please look forward to it."

This will mark Red Velvet's first comeback in just 2 months, since the release of 'The ReVe Festival Day 1' in June. Back in June during their comeback showcase, leader Irene informed fans, "'The ReVe Festival' is a three-part series. All three parts will be revealed within the year."

Be on the lookout for Red Velvet's comeback teasers, coming soon!

