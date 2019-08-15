Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Jay Park, Sik-K, HAON, pH-1 & Woodie Gochild drop 'Giddy Up' MV

AKP STAFF

Jay Park, Sik-K, HAON, pH-1, and Woodie Gochild have dropped their music video for "Giddy Up".

In the MV, the rappers have a good time and sync up with a bit of choreography. "Giddy Up", produced by GroovyRoom, is about being ready to take on what's coming and enjoy it.

Watch the "Giddy Up" MV above, and let us know what you think of the track in the comments below.

