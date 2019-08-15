Actor Sung Hoon to introduce his adopted puppy on 'I Live Alone'

Actor Sung Hoon will be introducing his newly adopted puppy on 'I Live Alone'.



On the upcoming episode of the MBC reality show, Sung Hoon will be hanging out with his new family member, Yanghee, who he's had for a month and a half. The actor is said to have shown special care for Yanghee, who's said to have had a traumatic history.



During filming, Sung Hoon made sure to talk to Yanghee to calm him and arrange his home and office to make the adorable pup more comfortable.



You can watch Sung Hoon and Yanghee on 'I Live Alone' on August 16 at 11:15PM KST.