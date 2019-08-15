Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Actor Sung Hoon to introduce his adopted puppy on 'I Live Alone'

Actor Sung Hoon will be introducing his newly adopted puppy on 'I Live Alone'.

On the upcoming episode of the MBC reality show, Sung Hoon will be hanging out with his new family member, Yanghee, who he's had for a month and a half. The actor is said to have shown special care for Yanghee, who's said to have had a traumatic history.

During filming, Sung Hoon made sure to talk to Yanghee to calm him and arrange his home and office to make the adorable pup more comfortable.

You can watch Sung Hoon and Yanghee on 'I Live Alone' on August 16 at 11:15PM KST.

1

Guesstar2,114 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Aww...bless him for adopting not only a cute but traumatized Jack Russell pup who needs and will receive lots of TLC from Sung Hoon. No more ‘home alone’ but 'home sweet home' for both.🙌

1

BetterToBeHeld500 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Such a sweet looking puppy! Very kind of Sung Hoon to adopt him.

Krystal
Krystal says she no longer wants to sing or dance
14 hours ago   86   160,395
BTS
BTS' Voting Fanbases Getting Suspended On Twitter
11 hours ago   66   17,065
