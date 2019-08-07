KCON LA releases 'Rookies' trailer featuring LOONA, AB6IX, ATEEZ, and ONEUS

The rising K-pop rookie groups of 2019 are coming to KCON LA and they've prepared a special video to say hi to their fans!

Members from rookie groups LOONA, AB6IX, ATEEZ, and ONEUS made an appearance wearing business wear to fill out applications, show off their aegyo and dance skills, all while asking fans to come seen then at KCON LA! It seems like their stages will be filled with special performances and games as well to provide fans an interactive experience with their artists.

This video will be followed by some more content featuring the rookies so make sure to keep an eye out for future videos!