Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

EVERGLOW releases highlight medley for 'HUSH'

EVERGLOW is here to knock your socks off with their comeback single album 'HUSH' and the highlight medley exceeds expectations. 

The album features three tracks, all of which are strong songs. The girls' show off their sexy charisma in dark dance bop "Adios" but show their softer side in their first track, "Hush". Their third song, "You Don't Know Me" has both charismatic and bright elements that make it appealing. 

After a summer of bright and poppy comebacks, fans are looking forward to autumn and EVERGLOW is here to kick the season off with a bang. Are you excited for their comeback? 

Sounds really good so far, especially Adios ^^

