Netizens touched after seeing f(x) perform on stage for the first time in a while

Netizens expressed their satisfaction after seeing new footage of f(x) on stage.

On August 3, a number of artists from SM Entertainment performed at 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo', where the steadily beloved girl group f(x) also performed officially for the first time in three years. Although each member actively pursued their individual careers over the years, this stage was their first official music performance together as one group.

As previously reported, member Victoria could not make the event due to scheduling reasons, leaving just three members -- Krystal, Amber, and Luna -- appear together on stage. According to the online community post, fans cheered and "bawled their eyes out", especially during the talking portion of their set.

On social media, fancams of the girls performing their repertoire such as "Electric Shock", "LA chA TA", "4 Walls", and "Hot Summer" circled around, bringing reactions that included comments such as: "OMG, I'm gonna cry", "why are my tears are falling down", and "look how happy Krystal looks".

에프엑스

일레트릭셭크ㅜㅜㅜ

함함수 보고싶어서ㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/ajo5gYQDyK — 엔시티드림 BOOM들어보세요 고막정화 (@jamdragon_813) August 3, 2019

에프엑스 라차타ㅜ pic.twitter.com/TzJ1L6GjGT — 엔시티드림 BOOM들어보세요 고막정화 (@jamdragon_813) August 3, 2019

Do you hope to see f(x) make a comeback soon? Check out the footage above and tell us which f(x) era you miss the most!