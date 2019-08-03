Box office hit film 'The Way Home' to reopen in domestic theaters

'The Way Home' (2002) will reopen in theaters this year.

According to 'E Daily', the record-breaking film of the year 2002 is returning to domestic theaters after 18 years. This family drama featuring Yoo Seung Ho was the his first acting debut as a child star, causing a syndrome with himself gaining much recognition as character Sang Woo.

Regarded to be one of the best tearjerkers, this film had garnered over 4,500,000 audiences for the first time in history when it was first released. In the new promotional poster, the original photo of Yoo Seung Ho's character Sang Woo and Grandmother has been retouched in high quality definition.

At the top, a child's handwriting reads, "I mis my grandmother" (with intentional spelling error written in Korean) and the date printed on the film photo shows the date of the re-release: September 5, 2019.

Have you ever seen this 2002 film? Would you watch it again?