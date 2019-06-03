Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

104

18

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 19 days ago

Victoria, D.O. and more unable to attend 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo'

AKP STAFF

Several artists will not be able to attend the 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo.' 

On June 3, the official Japanese SMTOWN website announced EXO's D.O. is unable to attend due to military enlistment, Lay due to promotions in China, and Super Junior's Heechul, f(x)'s Victoria and Girls' Generation's Yuridue to scheduling conflicts. 

SMTOWN stated, "We are deeply apologetic to the fans but please give understanding." 


'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo' is scheduled to take place at Tokyo Dome on August 3 to August 5. 

  1. D.O.
  2. Lay
  3. Victoria
  4. Yuri
  5. Heechul
24 26,112 Share 85% Upvoted

26

Soulbrother208 pts 19 days ago 3
19 days ago

Both Victoria and Lay were appointed as Chinese Youth Ambassadors a couple of

years ago. It was a government appointment hence they cannot explicitly

promote under a foreign label. This is why f(x)'s Victoria and EXO's

Lay are put on "hiatus" and also the reason why SM allowed them to set

up their own management team in China so they can do activities there.

Share

3 more replies

13

Canucks4Life1,339 pts 19 days ago 2
19 days ago

Oh come on, we were finally getting to see f(x) together again. Well this sucks monkey butt.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,902
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,473

allkpop in your Inbox