Victoria, D.O. and more unable to attend 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo'

Several artists will not be able to attend the 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo.'

On June 3, the official Japanese SMTOWN website announced EXO's D.O. is unable to attend due to military enlistment, Lay due to promotions in China, and Super Junior's Heechul, f(x)'s Victoria and Girls' Generation's Yuridue to scheduling conflicts.

SMTOWN stated, "We are deeply apologetic to the fans but please give understanding."





'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo' is scheduled to take place at Tokyo Dome on August 3 to August 5.