Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for August 18 to August 24

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from August 18 to August 24 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Punch - "Done For Me" - 48,566,729 Points

2. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 47,515,509 Points

3. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 43,208,044 Points

4. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 36,592,706 Points

5. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 35,074,746 Points

6. Ben - "Can You Hear My Voice" - 31,947,063 Points

7. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 29,967,380 Points

8. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 29,321,772 Points

9. Heize - "Can You See My Heart" - 27,344,605 Points

10. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 27,049,240 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Day 2'

2. JINU - 'JINU's HEYDAY'

3. The Boyz - '[DreamLike]'

4. BTS - 'BTS WORLD OST'

5. EVERGLOW - 'HUSH'

6. ITZY - 'IT'z ICY'

7. VIINI - 'DIMENSION'

8. Oh Ha Young - 'OH!'

9. EXO-SC - 'What A Life'

10. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

3. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"



4. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

5. Maktub - "To You My Light"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"



7. Leewoo - "My Regards"

8. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

9. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

10. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone"



Source: Gaon

