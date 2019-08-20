Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, HaHa, Ha Sung Woon, & more to star in new AR game variety

According to reports on August 21, stars Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, HaHa, DinDin, Jung Hyuk, and HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon will be working together for a new AR game variety show titled 'We Play'!

 

Produced by Sky Drama, 'We Play' will combine typical game variety shows with AR games for a large-scale series full of unique aspects. The 6 cast members from all different age groups are also expected to bring a refreshing combination to the table. 

Stay tuned for 'We Play', airing some time at the end of this year!

efem85 pts 51 minutes ago 0
Excited to see Sungwoon as a regular on a new variety show!

