JTBC's 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' introduces you to all of the main characters in latest teaser

JTBC's upcoming historical romantic comedy 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' has released teaser #3 - introducing each of the main characters to viewers before the drama's premiere!



'Flower Crew' tells the story of a strange group of young men who decided to open up a marriage consultation agency during the Joseon dynasty, after the king orders all single men and women to get married!

Starting with the smart, cunning head consultant Ma Hoon (played by Kim Min Jae) to the energetic errand girl Gae Ddong (played by Gong Seung Yeon), 'Flower Crew's latest teaser above walks you through each of the characters and their bursting personalities. There's also a pure-hearted boy head over heels for Gae Ddong named Lee Soo (played by Seo Ji Hoon), the jaw-droppingly gorgeous celebrity of Joseon named Go Young Soo (played by Park Ji Hoon), a carefree consultant specializing in insider info Do Joon (played by Byun Woo Seok), and finally, a client with particularly high expectations, lady Kang Ji Hwa (played by Go Won Hee)!

Excited to know more? Then stay tuned for the premiere of 'Flower Crew' this September 16 at 9:30 PM KST!

