Music K responds to Hong Jin Young's claims that she wants to nullify her contract

Music K has responded to Hong Jin Young's claims.

The popular trot singer and variety entertainer recently made a lengthy Instagram post stating that she would like to nullify her contract with Music K, citing reasons such as overwork and discrepancies in payment.

Music K has denied these allegations, stating that her view on the situation was one-sided and refuted a majority of the claims she made.

According to them, "Hong Jin Young's schedule was arranged so that she would have around 90 days of vacation per year but she only rested for 52." In addition, they stated that "Hong Jin Young's contract was renewed twice. Every time we did so, we increased her share of the profits and accepted other conditions she wanted", further reiterating that the artist made a total of around 10 billion KRW ( ~8 million USD) in the past 5 years. Music K stated that after the second contract renewal in December of 2018, Hong Jin Young demanded that certain clauses be erased and appointed two law firms, stating that certain parts of the contract had been manipulated. Music K alleges that Hong Jin Young started to inexplicably cancel schedules stating that she had surgery without notifying them and was acting irrationally around June of 2019, stating that they "could not accept Hong Jin Young's one-sided contract notice."