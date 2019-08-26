Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Park Bom is ready to take on 'Queendom' + says it'll be fun

Many participants in 'Queendom' may be nervous to compete, but veteran idol Park Bom is nothing but relaxed.

Mnet held their first press conference for upcoming reality competition show 'Queendom' on August 26th. Park Bom made an impact with a short but impactful statement, laughed and said "I'm excited to be on a competition program. This is fun.

Park Bom will be competing against groups such as AOA, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, and Oh My Girl. She is the only solo artist competing, making her a fierce contender. Are you excited to see her? 

Nova_REMIX157 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Well she has nothing to prove. She’s the biggest senior on there. She’s made a name for herself solo and as THE GROUP who cultivated the girl crush concept into what it is today. She’s probably there to make friends. Not compete.

Demonowl1,034 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Oh Park Bom 💕❤️ Hope she will get some redemption. Can’t believe this gem was in the dungeon for so long

