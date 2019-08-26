Park Bom is ready to take on 'Queendom' + says it'll be fun

Many participants in 'Queendom' may be nervous to compete, but veteran idol Park Bom is nothing but relaxed.

Mnet held their first press conference for upcoming reality competition show 'Queendom' on August 26th. Park Bom made an impact with a short but impactful statement, laughed and said "I'm excited to be on a competition program. This is fun."

Park Bom will be competing against groups such as AOA, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, and Oh My Girl. She is the only solo artist competing, making her a fierce contender. Are you excited to see her?

