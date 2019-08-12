Gummy, Taeyeon, and Maktub top Instiz chart for the second week of August 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of August (August - August 11) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 33,766 Points









2. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 24,499 Points









3. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 14,127 Points









4. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 12,897 Points









5. ITZY - "ICY" - 12,243 Points









6. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 10,337 Points









7. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 9,290 Points









8. annemarie - "2002" - 9,022 Points









9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 8,290 Points









10. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 6,542 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

