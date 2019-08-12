Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gummy, Taeyeon, and Maktub top Instiz chart for the second week of August 2019

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of August (August - August 11) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 33,766 Points



2. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 24,499 Points



3. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 14,127 Points



4. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 12,897 Points



5. ITZY - "ICY" - 12,243 Points



6. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 10,337 Points



7. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 9,290 Points



8. annemarie - "2002" - 9,022 Points



9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 8,290 Points



10. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 6,542 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Ben
  2. Taeyeon
  3. Gummy
  4. ITZY
  5. Song Haye
  6. Vibe
  7. MAKTUB
  8. INSTIZ
  9. ANNEMARIE
  10. HWANG IN WOOK
0 630 Share 80% Upvoted
EXID
EXID celebrates their seven year anniversary
2 hours ago   1   1,287

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND