EXID is celebrating their 7th anniversary!

Although members Hani and Junghwa are no longer a part of the group's parent label Banana Culture, the group's official Twitter account made a post thanking LEGGOs for their support during the group's run. The girls have previously stated that their bond remains as strong as ever, and fans hope to see an EXID comeback in the near future.

Congratulations again to EXID!